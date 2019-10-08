COLUMBUS — The city of Napoleon was honored for its achievements during the past year at the 2019 American Municipal Power (AMP)/Ohio Municipal Electric Association (OMEA) Annual Conference, held Sept. 23-25.
Napoleon Power and Light received the AMP System Improvement Honorable Mention in recognition of its SCADA console upgrade project, which included the installation of four monitors and related software to track all electrical aspects of the utility’s substations and distribution operations, allowing the utility to spot and correct problems before outages occur, increasing the reliability of the system.
Napoleon Power and Light also received a Safety Award in the transmission and distribution category, in recognition of no time lost due to reportable accidents or injuries.
More than 375 municipal officials and industry representatives attended the conference, which was held in Columbus Sept. 23-25 and featured speakers from various national organizations.
