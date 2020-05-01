COLUMBUS — American Municipal Power Inc. (AMP) has announced that the city of Napoleon has received Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) Platinum designation and the Certificate of Excellence in Reliability, both of which are presented by the American Public Power Association (APPA).
“It is a great honor for the city of Napoleon to receive this recognition,” stated Joel Mazur, Napoleon’s city manager. “This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the employees of the electric department. They earned this.”
According to Mazur, this is the first time Napoleon has received the honor.
“It’s a real big deal for our system,” he said. “It’s the highest recognition we could possibly get for a public power utility.”
He noted that the city had not applied for the recognition in the past because the system was not ready.
“It’s just taken a long time,” Mazur added.
The RP3 program recognizes utilities that demonstrate high proficiency in reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. There are three levels of designations, Diamond, Platinum and Gold.
Napoleon’s Platinum designation is for a three-year period starting in 2020. Criteria within each of the four RP3 areas are based upon sound business practices and recognized industry-leading practices.
The Certificate of Excellence in Reliability recognizes utilities that placed in the top 25 percentile of reliability nationwide in 2019, as measured against the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) data. The APPA helps public power systems track outage and restoration data through its eReliability Tracker service and compares the data to national statistics tracked by the EIA. AMP covers the cost of subscription to the eReliability Tracker service for all of its members.
“Napoleon’s commitment to reliability, safety and workforce excellence is commendable,” said Jolene Thompson, AMP president and CEO. “This recognition shows how dedicated Napoleon Light and Power is to serving its customers.”
More information on the APPA’s RP3 Program or the Certificate of eReliability Program can be found at www.publicpower.org.
