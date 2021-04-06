Prior to Monday’s Napoleon City Council meeting, Mayor Jason Maassel read a proclamation honoring the Division II state champion Napoleon High School girls basketball team and designating April 5, 2021 as “Napoleon Lady Cat State Champion Day” in the city of Napoleon and formally congratulating the team on their win. Signs reading “Girls Basketball 2021 D-II State Champions” will be placed outside the city. Shown with copies of the proclamation and the state champion sign are the players and coaches of the 2021 Napoleon team.

