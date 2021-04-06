Prior to Monday’s Napoleon City Council meeting, Mayor Jason Maassel read a proclamation honoring the Division II state champion Napoleon High School girls basketball team and designating April 5, 2021 as “Napoleon Lady Cat State Champion Day” in the city of Napoleon and formally congratulating the team on their win. Signs reading “Girls Basketball 2021 D-II State Champions” will be placed outside the city. Shown with copies of the proclamation and the state champion sign are the players and coaches of the 2021 Napoleon team.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.