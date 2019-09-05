NAPOLEON — Organizers with the River City Rodders are making final preparations for the upcoming 23rd annual Napoleon Fall Festival. Activities will once again will be held at the Henry County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Numerous vendors will be set up for the event, with free admission and parking to those coming to enjoy the festivities. Included will be crafters, a swap meet and harvest market vendors.
Henry County history re-enactors will be located at the south end of the fairgrounds in the Hartman log home area. A photo booth will be set up at the south end as well.
Entertainment for youngsters includes Happy the Clown, Jungle Island Petting Zoo, Tony’s Train, Dunn in Stride mule and wagon rides, inflatables and facepainting. A kiddie tractor contest is slated for noon.
There also will be a judged car and truck show, with registration from 10 a.m.-noon. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.
The fairgrounds are located at 821 S. Perry St., (Ohio 108), Napoleon.
