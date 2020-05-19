NAPOLEON — The city of Napoleon’s refuse and recycling routes will be scheduled as follows for the week of May 25 due to the upcoming Memorial Day holiday:
• Monday, May 25 – holiday, no pick up
• Tuesday, May 26 – Monday route
• Wednesday, May 27 – Tuesday route
• Thursday, May 28 – Wednesday and Thursday routes
• Friday, May 29 – Friday route
The Wednesday route will run together with the Thursday route. For those who are affected, make an extra effort to have your refuse and recycling to the curb by 7 a.m. Thursday. There is a possibility of later than usual pick-up times during the double day.
Contact the operations department between 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at 419-599-1891 with any additional questions.
