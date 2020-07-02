NAPOLEON — This city’s pool project is a little different than first envisioned, but it’s not necessarily behind schedule.
The city recently opened bids on the construction of a new competition pool where the old one once stood — at Glenwood Park near the corner of Glenwood and Woodlawn avenues, and next to the municipal golf course.
By now, city officials had hoped to have awarded, or be close to awarding, a contract for construction of the new pool and accompanying buildings, including a new golf course clubhouse and bathhouse.
However, the bidding process didn’t quite go as hoped, with a single combined bid — for the pool and building components — coming in at $3.3 million. As that amount offered by FH Martin Constructors, Warren, Mich., was more than 10% higher than the engineer’s estimate ($2.85 million) it had to be rejected under Ohio law.
But according to city officials, a contract can be broken into its two components because one of the bids for pool construction — provided by Astro Pool Company, Mansfield — is right around the amount the city estimated. The city’s parks director, Tony Cotter, indicated that Astro’s bid is approximately $1.4 million
Therefore, the city administration plans to present a resolution to Napoleon council Monday night allowing it to dispense with competitive bidding on the pool portion of the job and award a contract to Astro Pool Company.
Meanwhile, the city continues working with a Findlay engineering firm (Peterman Associates Inc.) to redesign the clubhouse/bathhouse and adjacent pumphouse.
That portion of the cost is in the $1.7-$1.8 million range, according to Cotter, but he is confident some $250,000-$350,000 in savings can be found to allow the project to be bid in coming weeks. This might involve a smaller building or other adjustments such as a different roof structure, he suggested.
City officials said council may be asked later this month to approve a new bidding process for that part of the work.
When the city asked Napoleon voters to approve a dedicated levy for the pool project last year, officials capped spending at $3.5 million. The 20-year, 1.9-mill levy passed in May 2019.
In addition to the aforementioned expenditures, the city also has some $225,000 in engineering costs, according to Cotter.
But to make the project work financially, officials do not want to compromise on the pool component of the project.
“This is a pool project,” said Cotter. “We don’t want to take away the things we already planned with the pool.”
He believes some cost-savings can be achieved on that portion of the work, however.
The goal of opening the pool around Memorial Day 2021 remains intact.
“We’re still on target for Memorial Day 2021 to open the pool,” said Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel. “That has been our our goal all along. Bumps in the road are going to happen like this with big projects.”
