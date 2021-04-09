NAPOLEON — Take a peek at Napoleon's pool replacement project on Glenwood Avenue and it's apparent that a proposed May 29 grand opening date is a very realistic prospect.
Work by two contractors — Midwest Contracting, Holland; and Astro Pool Company, Mansfield — is rapidly moving forward with the project. The pool's concrete deck is only a few weeks from being poured, according to Tony Cotter, Napoleon's parks and recreation director, while new and old parking areas will be paved soon as well.
Two new buildings have gone up on the site — the new bathhouse/municipal golf course clubhouse north of the pool and a much smaller pump house south of it — although quite a bit of finish work remains inside both structures.
The east side of the bathhouse/clubhouse building is reserved for pool functions, and will include a concession stand accessible from within the fenced-in pool area and from the adjacent parking lot.
The west side of the bathhouse/clubhouse building is further along in the construction process. This area will be reserved for the golf course clubhouse and will be the site of a grand opening event next Thursday that will kick off the golf season.
A sitting area just outside the clubhouse facing west offers a good view of the golf course.
"We're really pleased with the view folks will have on the course," said Cotter.
While work inside the pool area and buildings continues, other crews also are making ready a new parking area. This is being built north of the bathhouse where the former clubhouse — a smaller, separate building about 20 feet by 50 feet in size — was located.
When this area is completed, it will be finished with pavement while the older parking area will be resurfaced, thus increasing parking options outside the pool and golf course.
Pool amenities are an important part of the project, and will include a tall slide of some 30 feet as well as splash-pad type features — such as tumbling buckets and sprays — in the pool, a climbing structure in the water and a rock-climbing feature in which patrons can fall into the pool. Shade structures — funded with donations like the rock-climbing feature — will be provided on the pool deck.
The pool features a large zero-depth entry area that gradually slopes down to a few feet. On the opposite side of this area — on the pool's southeast side — will be located the water slide. A narrow corridor in the pool connects with the deeper end of the facility although only a part of that is 12 feet; the remainder is only a few feet deep.
This deeper area will allow for a diving board and competition swimming — as the old pool did before it — along with eight, 25-meter lanes for events.
While Napoleon is planning a grand opening for the pool this year — Saturday, May 29 has been mentioned — a bit of uncertainty still figures in due to the coronavirus situation.
"We believe that we'll be in a good position to open," Cotter told The Crescent-News Tuesday morning. "Obviously, we're going to monitor what comes from Columbus and the governor's office and his orders. We're optimistic we can have a normal season, but we may have to adjust. ... We're planning to open normally."
Cotter praised the citizens group which made the project possible by helping campaign for a dedicated property tax levy that Napoleon voters approved recently.
"It's been a two-year process," he explained, noting the challenges while recognizing the "passionate people who really wanted something like this for the community. ... They did the work to get the community behind it."
After city voters approved the levy, added Cotter, "it was up to our staff to make sure we put forward a product that they sold to the community. There were a lot of challenges; we worked out those issues. In the end we're going to be very, very pleased with that finished product."
