NAPOLEON — A bid for Napoleon’s pool project may be accepted, but others concerning related work will have to be rejected.
That topic was one of many handled by city council during its second and final meeting of the month. Council also recommended establishment of a northside tax increment financing proposal for economic development (see related story) and handled a citizen report about a police matter (see below).
The pool project at Napoleon’s Glenwood Park was made possible by voter approval of a dedicated tax levy. And council approved plans and bids for the project last month, but some of the figures came in a bit high.
City Manager Joel Mazur explained that contractors were given the option of bidding the pool and building features as one, or separately. But combined bids were more than 10% above the engineer’s estimate, he indicated, so they must be rejected per Ohio Revised Code requirements.
However, he recommended proceeding separately with the pool bid so work can get going. He said this portion of the project will cost $1.7 million.
“We’re just going to have to go back and retool the size of the building, along with some of the design features,” said Mazur, adding that the city is “just trying to narrow it down to a price we can live with.”
The development may not affect the project timeline, according to Chad Lulfs, the city’s engineer. He said plans could still remain intact to open the pool by Memorial Day 2021.
“Assuming that the building — we’re able to re-engineer that quickly, we would probably try to adhere to the same schedule, hoping to have the pool open for Memorial Day next year,” said Lulfs. “That’d be our goal, and that’s what we would work toward.”
Council approved a motion directing the law director to draw up legislation waiving competitive bidding on the pool portion of the project and contracting with Astro Pool Company, Mansfield. But plans for the building portion will have to be revised and rebid.
In addition to splash and spray amenities, the pool will be outfitted for competition use and include bathhouse and clubhouse facilities. The project cost is capped at $3.5 million, with funds above that reserved for debt service.
Earlier Monday, a citizen voiced a complaint about the procedure for questioning the conduct of a police officer.
“I’ve asked in the form of a public records request,” said resident Jascha Chiaverini, “and I was told by the dispatcher that the city law director’s instructed her to say that that’s not a public records request. Is it some sort of secret organization or something? I’m asking for what is the public policy on how to go about making a complaint against that officer that you have evidence of potential corrupt activity and/or criminal activity.”
Council President Joe Bialorucki said he would get back to Chiaverini on the matter after finding the answers to his questions. He asked for Chiaverini’s phone number.
“I don’t want to condemn our city,” said Chiaverini. “What I’m saying is, if the system is not there, or it’s not working, or it’s broke, or don’t we have a system, then we need to address it. That’s all. I don’t want special treatment. I want equal treatment.”
According to Henry County Common Pleas Court records, Chiaverini filed a lawsuit against the city in 2017 and a separate civil suit against three persons in 2016, has been named as a defendant in several civil suits and charged in a criminal case in 2016 concerning sales tax payments, although that case was dismissed.
On unrelated matter concerning Napoleon police voiced later in Monday’s meeting, Bialorucki offered support for city officers in dealing with what seems like more domestic violence during the coronavirus situation.
He said in these circumstances “officers have no idea what they’re walking into,” and voiced his support for what they do.
