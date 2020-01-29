NAPOLEON — This community’s pool project has been in the works for some time, but things got a lot more noticeable this week.
Following tree removal in November and Monday’s demolition of a small pumphouse at the pool facility on Glenwood Avenue, a Fort Jennings demolition contractor really ripped into things Tuesday morning.
Fenson Contracting LLC began tearing down the bathhouse and restroom, a task that was expected to be completed by today.
The contractor also will remove the concrete pool — built in 1978 — in preparation for the new facility that likely will be completed by the end of the summer, according to Napoleon’s parks and recreation director Tony Cotter, and open in 2021.
The $3.5 million project was made possible by Napoleon voters, who approved a 20-year, 1.9-mill property tax levy for pool construction in May 2019.
“It’s almost a bittersweet day today,” said Cotter during an interview at the pool site Tuesday morning as Fenson worked to demolish the bathhouse with a backhoe bucket claw. “I’ve been here for going on 29 years, and opening this pool every spring — it certainly had its challenges. It outlived its useful life, so when surrounding communities started building pools, splash pads, some citizens approached me and (asked), ‘Why can’t we have something like this in Napoleon? And my comment to them was we certainly can but it’s going to take community support, not only supporting the concept of it, but the financial side of it.”
As such, a committee formed together and “convinced the voters that this was something the Napoleon community wanted,” explained Cotter. “It was successful back in the spring, and we’re off and running.”
Mayor Jason Maassel visited the scene Tuesday morning, stating that he is “absolutely excited to get the process started and looking forward to getting this down so we can get the new one built this year and open next year.
“It was a community effort from basically the word go,” he added. “Somebody came and talked to Tony (Kotter) a couple years ago and said, ‘what about this.’” He said we need community support, and the pool commission — they went and got the levy passed for us, and we’re very excited to be able to get this for Napoleon.”
In addition to splash and spray amenities, the pool also will be outfitted for competition use and include bathhouse and clubhouse facilities.
The project cost is capped at $3.5 million, with funds above that reserved for debt service.
According to Cotter, pool plans and specifications are in their final stages with city council, the city’s pool commission and the state health department giving approval thereafter.
The project area is surrounded by chain-link fencing for safety reasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.