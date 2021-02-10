NAPOLEON — City officials have secured an interest rate near 1% for bonds to finance new pool construction.
City Manager Joel Mazur told The Crescent-News that interest rates closed Tuesday at 1.19% on bonds that will cover the town's pool replacement project ($4.1 million) at Glenwood Park, as well as another $2.4 million in unrelated debt, mostly for the recent water treatment plant improvement project.
Pool construction continues, with city officials hoping for a Memorial Day opening.
Last year's pool season was wiped out by demolition and construction of the new facility, which will include a bathhouse and municipal golf course clubhouse. But the coronavirus situation likely would have canceled the swim season last year.
Napoleon voters approved a 1.9-mill property tax levy in May 2019 to provide funds for the project, with expenditures capped at $3.5 million.
The bond amount to finance the project over 20 years was increased by Napoleon City Council from $3.95 million to $4.1 million in December.
This extra money — made possible by the lower interest rates — will allow the city to improve and expand a parking lot, and install better signage, according to Mazur.
The city had used a one-year note to get the project started, he explained, with money borrowed from its electric utility fund.
"The long-term bond for this was at one of the lowest interest rates that we're seeing out there," said Mazur. "Our bond rating from Moody's is AA3, which is still considered a high grade. That helps, having a good bond rating. I think the market conditions right now really helped us."
Construction bids for the bathhouse and clubhouse initially came in high, thus requiring that part of the project to be rebid. This also caused a redesign of the buildings, making them smaller, but Mazur said this has worked out."
Looking back on it, it was probably a little too big for the needs of the building," he said. "It worked out."
