NAPOLEON — Napoleon will hold its trick-or-treat on Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. Those residents who plan to pass out candy are asked to turn their porch light on to show participation.

During trick-or-treat and until 8 p.m., the Napoleon Police Department will conduct a candy safety check at the Glenwood Park Pavilion between Kids Kingdom and the city pool on Glenwood Avenue. Anyone wishing to have their candy checked can do so at that time.

The Napoleon Police Department would like to remind parents of all the standard safety concerns, such as looking both ways before crossing the street, wearing bright-colored clothing and to throw away any candy that is suspected to be unsafe.

In addition, edible marijuana products exist and parents should not allow children to consume them. These can be destroyed or turned over to the police for destruction.

