The Napoleon Police Department recently donated two Professional Tool sterilizing machines and 50 masks with the St. Augustine Catholic School logo to the school. The sterilizing machines are being used daily to clean a variety of materials the faculty, staff and students use. Here, three members of the Napoleon Police Department deliver the materials to Pasor, Fr. Doug Garand and principal Ginny Minnick.
