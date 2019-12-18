• Henry County
Calendar sales:
The Napoleon Police Department is producing a calendar to highlight the department, with a focus on the new school resource officer (SRO) and K-9 unit. The company selling advertising is called Law Enforcement Magnets, and it will be contacting local businesses and residents via telephone during an ad sales campaign. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the SRO and K-9 programs. If you have questions about the legitimacy of the call, or would like more information, contact the police department at 419-599-2810.
