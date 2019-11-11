NAPOLEON — Police here responded to a 911 call Monday morning on West Riverview Avenue that officers first thought might involve a firearm, but learned that the resident had underwent a serious medical condition.
Police were called to 420 Riverview Ave. at 8:41 a.m. for a "possible gunshot wound," according to scanner traffic. Additional radio traffic noted that there was "no weapon near victim."
And, around 9 a.m., a driveway at the above address was surrounded with police tape while several officers were seen outside near the street.
However, Napoleon Police Chief Dave Mack explained Monday afternoon that the situation turned out to be a medical issue for a resident there and did not involve a firearm. He said officers had responded to a 911 call that was "disconnected."
Upon arrival, officers found a patient at the doorway with "heavy amounts of blood," Mack said. But after further investigation officers learned that the man had a medical issue.
He was then transported by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon.
