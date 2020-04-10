• Henry County
Planning commission:
The city of Napoleon's planning commission will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday for an application for a public hearing filed by Brooke Gray of Northwest Ohio Cremation Center and Precious Paws Pet Cremation, 1010 Westmoreland Ave. Gray is requesting approval of a preliminary plat of development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.