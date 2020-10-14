NAPOLEON — The city's planning commission approved a conditional use permit Tuesday afternoon for a proposed apartment expansion on Trail Drive.
Located just west of Scott Street in Napoleon's northside retail area, the development is proposed by MSG Ltd., Bowling Green, in the 600 block of Trail Drive. Twenty-four, one-bedroom units are planned there, according to the city, and would represent the third and final phase of the Trail Wind Village complex.
The city also noted that the proposed apartments will resemble those recently built in the Trail Drive area. The development will provide "adequate space for recreation and other outdoor living purposes," one official noted, would provide "much needed housing in the city of Napoleon and would complete the complex."
Existing storage units there will be torn down to make room for the development. But an adjacent building owned by Keith Fruchey will be leased, while parking along it will be retained, he told the commission.
The conditional use permit okayed by the commission Tuesday is required because the apartment development proposal is located in a C-4 planned commercial district.
According to Michelle Green of MSG Ltd. construction of new apartments will be to the east of those existing, and will complete "a cohesive complex development," eliminate "the ugly storage units" and clean up the private drive.
With the commission's approval Tuesday, the matter now goes to Napoleon City Council for the final okay.
