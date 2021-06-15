NAPOLEON — Officers of the Napoleon Police Department and the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad were called to a church here Monday afternoon to investigate a suspicious item left on the church grounds by an unknown man.
According to a press release from the Napoleon Police Department, at approximately 2:41 p.m. Monday, employees at St. Augustine Church, 221 E. Clinton St., observed a male subject carrying a suitcase enter the area behind the rectory and playground. The individual then left without the suitcase.
Authorities searched for the individual but were unable to find him. As the press release reports, out of an "abundance of caution, it was decided to contact the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad from the Toledo Police Department." The church premises and residences of the surrounding block were evacuated as the bomb squad was dispatched.
Following investigation by the squad, it was determined the suitcase should be destroyed. A water cannon was used to destroy the item, and the contents were found to be clothing and personal items. Nothing harmful was found.
By 7:40 p.m., Napoleon PD had given the all clear and residents returned to their homes.
Investigation continues in the matter, and Lt. Edward Legg, Administrative Lieutenant, says that "more information will be released as it becomes available."
