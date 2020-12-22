NAPOLEON — City council here approved next year’s municipal budget during its meeting Monday night.

A related ordinance was one of 18 legislative matters handled by council during a long session. Council also approved legislation that figures to impact its pool construction project and fielded a citizen complaint on a sewer hookup issue (see related stories, pages A1 and 10).

Napoleon’s city budget will total $66,080,786 in 2021, or 23.6% more than this year’s projected budget ($53,442,821). Much of that is due to a large increase in the city’s sewer utility repair and improvement fund from $2,455,792 to $10,933,410, reflecting Napoleon’s ongoing wastewater plant renovation.

The city’s 2021 general fund is $6,872,906, a 6.4% increase over the projected 2020 budget of $6,460,193. One key reason for the difference is a 27th pay period for city employees in 2021, according to city officials.

City officials are projecting that the general fund balance at year’s end will be about $626,713.

The largest two general fund accounts — consuming about 48.5% of the total — are police ($2,047,322) and fire/EMS ($1,289,308). These funds increase from projected amounts in 2020 of $1,870,957 and $1,267,923, respectively.

Other large 2021 general fund expenditures, with projected 2020 amounts in parenthesis, include: Napoleon Municipal Court, $617,295 ($541,664); city manager/administrative, $428,002 ($354,961); finance, $409,271 ($413,281); engineering, $298,687 ($288,540); law director, $286,777 ($276,335); information systems, $233,593 ($188,322); general government, $187,612 ($169,744); cemetery $138,094 ($118,745); city manager/human resources, $119,689 ($101,825); police/school resources officer, $116,444 ($104,730); police/K9 unit, $108,840 ($101,273); service/buildings, equipment, $108,037 ($89,451).

Because Napoleon has its own municipal electric utility, the city’s largest account is its electric utility revenue fund. This totals $18,181,806 in 2021, compared to the 2020 projected amount ($17,065,621).

The city’s other large funds for next year (with projected 2020 numbers in parenthesis) are:

• sewer utility repair and improvement, $10,933,410 ($2,455,792).

• sewer utility revenue, $5,204,501 ($4,537,842).

• municipal income tax, $4,250,000 ($4,126,595).

• water revenue, $4,421,985 ($4,026,734).

• Napoleon Aquatic Center, $3,896,964 ($3,926,027).

• capital improvements, $2,906,222 ($3,666,831).

• water plant improvement, $2,933,556 ($2,887,715).

• recreation, $1,053,120 ($820,297).

• sanitation revenue, $1,056,095 ($868,796).

• street construction, maintenance and repair, $615,987 ($389,698).

• 180 kWH tax collection fund, $500,000 ($472,813).

• sewer utility reserve, $472,694 ($422,695).

• EMS transport service, $435,880 ($419,840).

• water depreciation reserve, $355,600 ($0).

• central garage rotary, $334,062 ($288,952).

• electric development fund, $193,000 ($66,037).

• municipal motor vehicle/license tax, $189,000 ($23,450).

• OWDA SA debt retirement, $106,629 ($106,205).

• general bond retirement, $102,341 ($60,851).

• Williams pump station improvement project, $101,872 ($1,293,554).

• hotel/motel tax, $100,000 ($60,000).

Council also approved four other budget-related matters during its last meeting of 2020.

They included:

• an emergency resolution dividing the city’s tax receipts in 2021, with 63% earmarked for the general fund and 37% going for capital improvements. This passed following a third and final reading.

• an emergency ordinance supplementing the 2020 budget with an additional $61,620.51 in appropriations, reflecting a transfer in income taxes to the general and capital improvements funds. This passed after a first reading following a suspension of council procedural rules which will allow the legislation to become law immediately.

• an emergency ordinance authorizing line item transfers following a first reading. This was approved after a first reading following a suspension of council procedural rules, allowing it to become law immediately.

• an emergency resolution authorizing the transfer of certain fund balances. This passed after a first reading following a suspension of council procedural rules, allowing it to become law immediately.

