NAPOLEON — City council here approved next year’s municipal budget during its meeting Monday night.
A related ordinance was one of 18 legislative matters handled by council during a long session. Council also approved legislation that figures to impact its pool construction project and fielded a citizen complaint on a sewer hookup issue (see related stories, pages A1 and 10).
Napoleon’s city budget will total $66,080,786 in 2021, or 23.6% more than this year’s projected budget ($53,442,821). Much of that is due to a large increase in the city’s sewer utility repair and improvement fund from $2,455,792 to $10,933,410, reflecting Napoleon’s ongoing wastewater plant renovation.
The city’s 2021 general fund is $6,872,906, a 6.4% increase over the projected 2020 budget of $6,460,193. One key reason for the difference is a 27th pay period for city employees in 2021, according to city officials.
City officials are projecting that the general fund balance at year’s end will be about $626,713.
The largest two general fund accounts — consuming about 48.5% of the total — are police ($2,047,322) and fire/EMS ($1,289,308). These funds increase from projected amounts in 2020 of $1,870,957 and $1,267,923, respectively.
Other large 2021 general fund expenditures, with projected 2020 amounts in parenthesis, include: Napoleon Municipal Court, $617,295 ($541,664); city manager/administrative, $428,002 ($354,961); finance, $409,271 ($413,281); engineering, $298,687 ($288,540); law director, $286,777 ($276,335); information systems, $233,593 ($188,322); general government, $187,612 ($169,744); cemetery $138,094 ($118,745); city manager/human resources, $119,689 ($101,825); police/school resources officer, $116,444 ($104,730); police/K9 unit, $108,840 ($101,273); service/buildings, equipment, $108,037 ($89,451).
Because Napoleon has its own municipal electric utility, the city’s largest account is its electric utility revenue fund. This totals $18,181,806 in 2021, compared to the 2020 projected amount ($17,065,621).
The city’s other large funds for next year (with projected 2020 numbers in parenthesis) are:
• sewer utility repair and improvement, $10,933,410 ($2,455,792).
• sewer utility revenue, $5,204,501 ($4,537,842).
• municipal income tax, $4,250,000 ($4,126,595).
• water revenue, $4,421,985 ($4,026,734).
• Napoleon Aquatic Center, $3,896,964 ($3,926,027).
• capital improvements, $2,906,222 ($3,666,831).
• water plant improvement, $2,933,556 ($2,887,715).
• recreation, $1,053,120 ($820,297).
• sanitation revenue, $1,056,095 ($868,796).
• street construction, maintenance and repair, $615,987 ($389,698).
• 180 kWH tax collection fund, $500,000 ($472,813).
• sewer utility reserve, $472,694 ($422,695).
• EMS transport service, $435,880 ($419,840).
• water depreciation reserve, $355,600 ($0).
• central garage rotary, $334,062 ($288,952).
• electric development fund, $193,000 ($66,037).
• municipal motor vehicle/license tax, $189,000 ($23,450).
• OWDA SA debt retirement, $106,629 ($106,205).
• general bond retirement, $102,341 ($60,851).
• Williams pump station improvement project, $101,872 ($1,293,554).
• hotel/motel tax, $100,000 ($60,000).
Council also approved four other budget-related matters during its last meeting of 2020.
They included:
• an emergency resolution dividing the city’s tax receipts in 2021, with 63% earmarked for the general fund and 37% going for capital improvements. This passed following a third and final reading.
• an emergency ordinance supplementing the 2020 budget with an additional $61,620.51 in appropriations, reflecting a transfer in income taxes to the general and capital improvements funds. This passed after a first reading following a suspension of council procedural rules which will allow the legislation to become law immediately.
• an emergency ordinance authorizing line item transfers following a first reading. This was approved after a first reading following a suspension of council procedural rules, allowing it to become law immediately.
• an emergency resolution authorizing the transfer of certain fund balances. This passed after a first reading following a suspension of council procedural rules, allowing it to become law immediately.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.