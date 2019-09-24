• Henry County
Parks and rec:
The city of Napoleon parks and recreation board will meet Wednesday beginning at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers, 255 W. Riverview Ave., Napoleon. The board is scheduled to accept a donation from the Napoleon Church of the Nazarene, review parks and recreation rates and fees and discuss financial reports, capital improvements and trick-or-treat night.
