NAPOLEON — A second pool season has begun for Napoleon's new aquatic center here.
The pool on Glenwood Avenue — completed last spring thanks to a dedicated levy approved by city voters for its reconstruction — opened on Tuesday, about six days later than planned due to an equipment problem.
Unexpected water in a pump pit caused the city to take precautions to protect the four pumps, according to the city's parks and recreation director, Tony Cotter. He said officials didn't want to take any chances with the new pumps and thus had them properly dried out with the help of Custom Ag in Napoleon and others.
"We erred on the side of caution because we didn't want to start up these expensive pump motors and have the risk of failing or shorting, so we removed them," said Cotter, noting that failed pumps, particularly the largest one for circulating water, could have caused a long pool closure, given the ubiquitous "supply-chain" issues in many industries. "... They (pumps) could have been fine, but we didn't want to take that chance ... . It's unfortunate, but we felt it was the right thing to do."
A line in the bathhouse also had burst, but he said that wasn't going to delay the opening in general.
"With a new facility there's a lot of things you don't anticipate," he added. "There's a little bit of a learning curve as far as weatherization and how the facility comes out of winter and for start up, and that was part of the learning process."
After officials worked through those hiccups, opening day went well on Tuesday despite slightly less than optimal pool weather, according to Cotter.
"We had a pretty good crowd," he said. "It wasn't real warm and kind of overcast" with temperatures in the low 70s.
The pool season will continue through about Aug. 20, depending on the availability of lifeguards, according to Cotter.
This second season begins after officials look back at a successful first year — not only for the rebuilt pool,but the municipal golf course next door. The construction of a connected golf clubhouse was part of the same project that was completed in spring 2021.
As for last year's pool attendance, he said, "we were very pleased. The attendance was more than maybe we even expected." The pool's parking lot was full on many days, he said, with license plates not only from Henry County but surrounding ones such as Defiance, Fulton and Lucas.
"We were drawing them from all over," he said. "A lot of people were curious and we got a lot of compliments."
The reason for any curiosity wouldn't be hard to understand as the rebuilt pool has added splash features, dump buckets, slides, a rock-climbing feature that allows falls into the water and a zero-feet entry area. And it still remains a competition swimming/diving pool with a maximum depth of 13 feet used by Napoleon's high school water polo team and the Napoleon Aquatic Club.
Pool memberships — those who buy family and individual passes for pool admittance — totaled 1,100 last year, according to Cotter.
"Our memberships were definitely more than what we anticipated," he said.
This year Cotter anticipates as many as last year or more.
Daily admissions are offered as well. These are $3 per person for Napoleon residents under the age of 18 or over 65 (senior citizens) and $5 for non-residents. The fee is $4 for Napoleon residents between the ages of 18 and 65, and $6 for non-residents in that age group.
While the pool side of things is gearing up for another big year, the municipal golf course next door is too, building on a strong 2021. Cotter said golf course revenue was as highest last year as it's been in 25-30 years, attributing this to the alternative golfing provided during the COVID-19 situation and the new clubhouse.
"We think that the combination of those two things has really boosted golf attendance," he said. "We probably had our biggest revenue year in 25 or 30 years, so we were very pleased."
As for the clientele, "we're seeing a lot more younger players which is good to see, and a lot more women playing," said Cotter. "We have a women's league out there now and have at least 12 teams participating. We've got some other leagues that have started up, so yeah, we're seeing a nice boost in players the last couple years."
