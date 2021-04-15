NAPOLEON — Napoleon's new municipal golf course clubhouse is now open for business.
Built as the first phase of the town's new aquatic center project in Glenwood Park, the clubhouse opening was celebrated by city officials during a ceremony Thursday morning.
The course and the clubhouse — renamed the Napoleon Golf Club — is open every day from dawn to dusk and features a porch with a great view of hole 9, according to city officials.
"The view is so much better than it used to be," said City Manager Joel Mazur.
The clubhouse continues to offer equipment rental while selling merchandise and light snacks, soda and beer as the clubhouse before it did, but food options have been expanded to include hotdogs and sandwiches.
"The entire project is a very transformational project for the while City of Napoleon," Mazur told The Crescent-News during an interview Thursday morning. "One of the things we are emphasizing right now is place-making, and when we enhance the best of what we have, it just makes the quality of life here that much better. This is the next step in making positive improvements to already great facilities."
Mazur noted that the project will make an improvement that will "have a positive impact for the next two generations."
The clubhouse opens just weeks before the city's new pool next door is expected to open. The pool's bathhouse shares the same building as the golf clubhouse.
"We're ecstatic that it's opening and functioning," added Mazur. "We have golfers coming in here right now playing golf. It's nice to have the facility open and can really focus on opening the pool and that part of the construction. Phase one of the construction is over and now phase two is our focus."
The pool construction continues with a grand opening tentatively planned on May 29.
Part of the pool project's completion will be the resurfacing of the existing parking lot in Glenwood Park and a new area which will provide room for 30 more vehicles. This will require closing the golf course and clubhouse for three days during an upcoming week —probably from Monday to Thursday — according to Mazur.
The clubhouse and pool project was made possible by a recent property tax levy approved by Napoleon voters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.