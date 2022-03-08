NAPOLEON — A pending deal for the municipal government’s purchase of the former Loose Field may be kicked aside following news about a deed restriction.
City Manager Joel Mazur recommended that city council not proceed with purchase of the former football during its bi-monthly meeting Monday evening.
The issue highlighted council’s first meeting of the month which also addressed the July 4 fireworks display and included action on three legislative items (see related story Page A12).
Council had approved purchase of the field — located on Riverview Avenue at the former Napoleon High School site — from the Cultural Center of Henry County (CCHC) in January. Approximately 3.3 acres would have been purchased for $100,000.
However, Mazur told council Monday that during research officials discovered that the property has a deed restriction concerning its future use “despite being told there was not a deed restriction ... .”
The restriction requires that the property remain athletic fields, and is in place for 40 years after the transfer, according to Mazur.
Fortunately, for the city, he said he has not signed the purchase agreement with CCHC and has discussed the matter with the organization’s president. He recommended that council not proceed further.
“I’m recommending not to move forward with the purchase of Loose Field due to the the discovery of this information,” he said.
Mazur added that “it’s definitely not good news the way the city master plan reads,” noting that the “highest and best use” for the property is for mixed commercial and residential development. “It’s not good news for that, but there could be other alternatives. Hopefully, this doesn’t turn into a nuisance property. I think it’s in everyone’s best interests to find an outcome everybody can live with.”
CCHC is attempting to raise funds to turn the former school buildings into a cultural center, including the John L. Johnson Auditorium. The alternative to this may be demolition of the buildings, according to an agreement with Napoleon City Schools.
Mazur said he would remain in conversation with the CCHC and apprise council of any new developments.
