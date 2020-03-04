NAPOLEON — Local officials here attended an annual rally last month in the nation’s capital for communities with municipal power companies.
Because Napoleon has its own public company, the city is a member of American Municipal Power Inc. (AMP), which participates in the American Public Power Association’s legislative rally each year in Washington, D.C. This year’s rally was held Feb. 24-26.
Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel and City Manager Joel Mazur, along with Council President Joseph Bialorucki and Councilman Lori Siclair, chairman of council’s electric committee, made the trip. They not only met with U.S. 5th District Congressman Robert Latta of Bowling Green, but U.S. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio as well.
The main topic with legislators concerned municipal power transmission costs, but the group also discussed others such as funding for their upcoming wastewater treatment plant, according to Maassel. Located on East Washington Avenue, the plant is slated for an $8-$10 million rehab, perhaps beginning next year.
“I feel really good that we were able to make some headway with the power issues,” explained Maassel, adding that on local issues “we got some good feedback on those as well.”
The city’s main concern is that the cost of getting the power to Napoleon on electricity transmission lines — through an outside company — has increased by 5% to 10-12% in a little more than a decade, according to Maassel.
He and other Napoleon officials believe a legislative change is needed to stabilize this cost.
“Transmission costs have gone up quite a bit,” he said. “We’re just trying to get some help on the Hill to curb that. Ours are up over double since 2008 and 2009.”
But from city leaders’ perspective, a change may be challenging.
“I think that it’s going to take a lot of work on the (Capitol) Hill,” said Maassel. “We got to figure out a better way to do this.”
On other issues, he said officials spoke with the aforementioned legislators about funds that could help with the wastewater plant upgrade, specifically grants or no-interest loans.
Legislators were sympathetic to their search, he indicated, and “also pointed to some things we hadn’t thought about,” such as funds through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
While in Washington, Maassel said officials laid a wreath on Feb. 24 at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery to pay respect to those who fought and died for our country.
He noted that a funeral was occurring at the time — one of almost two dozen that day, officials were told — and a 21-gun salute was heard in the background. He said for a long time he will cherish being part of such activity.
The mayor said trip costs were covered by AMP (for Mazur, who is a board member), the Ohio Municipal Electric Association (for Siclair, who is serves as a representative of the organization) and by the city (for Maassel and Bialorucki).
