NAPOLEON — Napoleon city officials have opted to cancel the July 4 fireworks display this year due to circumstances involving the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m heartbroken that we can’t have the fireworks this year,” said Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel. “But it’s in the best interest of the city (residents) to cancel.”
The decision needed to be made on Friday because the contractor that the city uses for its annual fireworks display needed to be given enough time to plan for the July 4 holiday.
Much of the planning involved the safety services departments and other city departments to provide a safe and secure event. It also was necessary for the contractor to purchase the materials for the display in advance.
There was no option to postpone the fireworks as city council decided at a recent meeting that the holiday display would either be July 4 or not at all, added Maassel.
Napoleon city officials also were informed that Lance Himes, the new interim director of the Ohio Department of Health, and the legal counsel for the Ohio Department of Health stated that having a public fireworks display was prohibited at this time.
