NAPOLEON — Officials here attended another public power event in Washington, D.C. during the past week.
Mayor Jason Maassel helped lead a local contingent to the American Public Power Association Legislative Rally earlier this week. He was joined by City Manager Joel Mazur and others at the event, which is held annually although it was canceled in 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.
As its name suggests, the event serves as an opportunity for representatives of communities with a municipal power utility to meet with legislators about issues affecting them. Napoleon is a member of American Municipal Power (AMP), and operates its own electric utility.
Maassel told The Crescent-News that the rally serves as an opportunity that “gets us in front of Congress.” He said in the past officials will be “put in a conference room and we’ll discuss different issues facing us on public power.”
This year Maassel said one of those issues is the cost of electricity transmission. AMP owns the generating facilities that communities like Napoleon and Bryan provide to their residents, but the transmission lines are usually owned by investor-owned companies, Maassel indicated.
Therefore, related transmission costs for new lines are beyond AMP’s control, he noted, but they are considerable. According to Maassel, about 30% of Napoleon residents’ electricity bills are for the transmission component.
He said public power communities like Napoleon believe there “isn’t the level of oversight for the building of transmission lines that we think there should be.”
Besides addressing that issue and meeting with U.S. 5th District Congressman Bob Latta during their trip, officials also discussed other matters that might be of concern to Napoleon. One of them was the availability of a rural development grant to “maybe change some infrastructure in town.”
Asked what such a grant might be used for, Maassel mentioned a possible permanent location for the city police department. The department is located on Glenwood Avenue in what Maassel said has been a temporary location that has lasted for 40 years.
Napoleon’s request was to keep such a grant option available in the federal budget, he indicated.
