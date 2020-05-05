NAPOLEON — Like many Ohio communities, officials here aren’t sure what to do about the July 4 fireworks display due to coronavirus concerns.
The issue surfaced at city council’s first meeting of the month Monday night when plans for a new aquatic center were approved (see related story on page A1).
Mayor Jason Maassel asked if there is a day that decisions need to be made about holding the July 4 fireworks. If social distancing measures are still in place, he said, “I suppose we could do fireworks; I’m not sure how.”
Napoleon’s parks and recreations director, Tony Kotter, said he spoke with the city’s fireworks vendor recently.
“Obviously, they would like to be available to be under a contract with us by now, but understand that we’re just not sure what we’re able to do,” said Kotter.
He explained that there’s “some talk” about adding contract language in which the city would be given credit toward the next year’s display, if it had to cancel because social distancing orders remained or it “just doesn’t make sense to have the display.”
Kotter also suggested that the city might go ahead with the display, but not open Glenwood Park, thus alleviating much of the mass gathering for the display.
“But we will have to make a decision within the next couple of weeks because the company does have to get the show ready, build it basically,” he added.
Maassel also noted the impact the situation figures to have on Memorial Day observations on May 25, as the governor’s latest orders are in place until May 29. He isn’t sure what to say about an invitation to Napoleon’s annual event.
“So my response is going to be for me, ‘if we can, I’ll be there, if we can’t, I won’t,” Maassel told council. “What I’m hearing is we can’t, so I probably won’t.
He said he would talk to the Napoleon VFW about the matter.
On another front, City Manager Joel Mazur requested council’s approval for an additional liquor permit application (from the owners of the former Brick N Brew) in the downtown revitalization district.
Mazur noted the public notification process that is required under state law.
But before moving on, Councilman Jeff Comadoll observed that resident Salomon Aguilar, 900 Strong St., has been trying to get a liquor permit for four years, but has been told no by the state because an additional one is not available for Napoleon.
“I’m thinking this will make Mr. Aguilar a little upset if we go ahead with this without telling him about this,” said Comadoll.
Mazur said he believes Aguilar now has a permit for the former Town Tap, although Comadoll questioned whether it is the one Aguilar wants.
Mazur added that he would be “happy to reach out to him (Aguilar) and have a conversation with him about the next step for what he could do to get his liquor changed, or add. ... I’d be happy to reach out to him to see what he wants to do, and we can assist him as best as we can.”
In other business Monday:
• Comadoll announced that he switched to the Republican Party during Ohio’s recent primary election.
• council approved the second reading of an ordinance including the addition of a captain on the fire department’s B shift as part of a contract with the firefighters’ union. A person now on the shift is acting as a captain, according to Mazur.
• council passed the second reading of an ordinance accepting changes to the Henry County solid waste management plan that is updated every five years.
• council approved the first reading of an emergency resolution allowing the city manager to accept a safety intervention grant from the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, and authorizing expenditure of money for a power cot. The equipment will be used in a city ambulance. Due to the grant timeline, the resolution passed with a suspension of procedural rules, allowing it to become effective immediately.
• council passed the first reading of a resolution keeping Napoleon in the Maumee Valley East CHIP Consortium to submit an application for related funds. Maumee Valley Planning Organization, based in Defiance, would administer the community housing improvement program (CHIP) for residential housing improvements and assistance if the grant comes through.
• council approved a motion accepting a $5,000 grant for the police department from Walmart to be used for coronavirus-related matters. Police Chief David Mack said the money will be used to buy mobile repeaters to increase radio coverage for city police.
• council passed a motion authorizing the appointment of Shannon Fields to the privacy committee.
• Finance Director Kelly O’Boyle said she would share financial numbers with council net week related to the coronavirus situation. Two weeks ago she and Mazur noted the probable negative impact on city revenues.
• council approved a motion allowing contact renewal with Advanced Rehabilitation Technology Ltd. for 2020 sewer cleaning.
• council approved the appointment of Allen Witte to the tax review board.
• Councilman Ken Haase noted the condition of an empty house at 607 Orwig St.
• Councilman Lori Siclair congratulated the city’s electric utility department for its recent state award.
• Mazur noted that a problem still exists with unlicensed golf carts on city streets. He also noted questions about whether yard sales can be held during the coronavirus remediation period. Mack indicated there would be more discussions about this today with health officials.
• Maassel issued a proclamation concerning national Water Week, recognizing — among other things — those who make the city’s drinking water possible.
• council met in executive session to discuss pending litigation.
