• Henry County
Economic development:
The city of Napoleon Infrastructure/Economic Development Fund Review (NIEDF) committee will meet Thursday beginning at 1:30 p.m. in council chambers, 255 W. Riverview Ave., Napoleon. The committee is scheduled to review an infrastructure reimbursement request from JAC Products, and a request by Brick 'N Brew.
