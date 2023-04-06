NAPOLEON — The City of Napoleon has selected a new assistant fire chief.
Capt. Jonah Stiriz has been chosen for the position which opened when David Bowen was chosen as the city’s fire chief. Bowen had replaced Clayton O’Brien who took the chief’s position for the City of Oregon.
Under the direction of the fire chief, the assistant is responsible for managing, coordinating and supervising the operations of Napoleon’s fire and rescue department. This position provides complex administrative support to both the fire chief and other city department heads.
Stiriz’s appointment was the unanimous recommendation of the interview panel, according to a press release issued by the city’s human resources director, Brittany Roof.
Stiriz began his career in the fire service in 2010 serving as a firefighter/EMT-B with the Gorham-Fayette Fire Department and eventually served as a lieutenant for three years there.
In April of 2014, he obtained his paramedic certification while working with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office as a communications officer. By June 2014, he started with the Archbold-German Township Fire Department as a firefighter/paramedic where he has worked until this year. In November 2016, Stiriz began working for the Napoleon Fire and Rescue Department as a full-time firefighter/paramedic and became the acting fire captain two years later. In June 2020, he was promoted to fire captain and served as the shift commander.
Stiriz has attended many trainings and helped spearhead many initiatives within the department and the community. Stiriz is an active member and leader of the department’s special teams (technical rescue) which provides training and equipment to the department.
The formal swearing-in ceremony for Stiriz is scheduled for April 17 during the next Napoleon City Council meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.