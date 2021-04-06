Napoelon Municipal Court
Thomas J. Lubinski, 47, Liberty Center, appeared by video in open court on two charges: felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and disrupting public services, a third-degree felony. Court appointed counsel at the defendant's request; Lubinski was released on his own recognizance on condition that no firearms were available at Thomas Lubinski Sr. address, and that Mr Lubinski Sr. was to notify the court when firearms were removed. Lubinski Jr. was also given a TPO and surrender his keys to the Henry County Sheriff's Office; defendant will receive a date and time for pick up of personal belongings and clothing. A preliminary hearing on the matter of the two felony counts was set for Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
