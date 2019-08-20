• Court Results

Napoleon Municipal Court

Johnny Page, 23, Archbold, was arraigned by video on a charge of rape, a first-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for Thursday at 2 p.m. Bond was set at $100,000 on the conditions Page abides by a temporary protection order, submits to GPS monitoring and does not enter the city of Napoleon except for mandatory court appearances. 

