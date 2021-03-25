Napoleon Municipal Court

Khary D. Rogers, 28, Toledo, criminal trespassing, $150 fine and costs; 30 days jail (29 suspended, credit 1).

Richard C. Smith, 47, Liberty Center, assault, $250 fine and costs; 180 days jail (177 suspended, credit 3). Weapon/intoxication, $250 fine and costs; 180 days jail (177 suspended, credit 3).

Paige Kelley-Branham, 26, Napoleon, child endangerment, $500 fine and costs; 180 days jail (150 suspended). OVI, 30 days jail (27 suspended)

Chelisa Witte, 34, Defiance, aggravated menacing, $250 fine and costs; 180 days jail (suspended).

Jacqueline Durbin, 45, Hamler, OVI (second offense), $750 fine and costs; 60 days jail (50 suspended).

Brett Freeman, 56, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $100 fine and costs; 30 days jail (29 suspended, credit 1).

Kevin J. Koenig, 51, New Haven, Ind., falsification, $250 fine and costs; 30 days jail (suspended).

Samantha Davila, 20, Deshler, drive under 12p, $150 fine and costs; 30 days jail (27 days suspended).

Thomas L. Cooper, 39, Fort Wayne, Ind., driving under suspension, $150 fine and costs; 30 days jail (suspended). Speed, 86/55, $50 fine.

