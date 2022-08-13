David Steusloff, 56, Liberty Center, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of felonious, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. His $10,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued.
William Morales, Hamler, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of theft, a third-degree felony, and was bound over to a county grand jury.
Sentenced:
Nickolaus Wainscott, 36, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $70; Gary Geahlen III, 19, Napoleon, criminal trespass, $150 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Harold Mann, 75, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $100; Misty Reynolds, 35, Delta, theft, $100 fine, $288.67 restitution ordered; Saqueo Roberlo, 37, Leipsic, no operator's license, $250 fine; Presley Goodrich, 29, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine; Debra Rice, 59, Napoleon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended, $60 restitution ordered; Kelly Mcreynolds-Rose, 40, Saginaw, Mich., driving without a license, $200 fine; Dominic Lacy, 34, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $100 fine; William Sloan, 26, Sylvania, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail, one-year operator's license suspension; Baylee Petrey, 26, Sylvania, OVI, $375 fine, 30 days jail suspended, one-year operator's license suspension.
Mitchell Molina, 35, Wauseon, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail, may attend driver intervention program in lieu of three days; red light and no safety belt, dismissed.
Mark Barrett Sr., 53, Paulding, driving under suspension, $250 fine; driving without a license, $100; drug abuse, $50 fine.
Roger Little Jr., 36, Monroe, Mich., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail, may attend driver intervention program, one-year operator's license suspension; using weapons while intoxicated, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; speed, $100.
Timothy Rhamy, 21, McClure, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail, one-year operator's license suspension; failure to control and no safety belt, dismissed.
Dismissed:
Kelly Moore, 45, Lyons, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
