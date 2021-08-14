Napoleon
Municipal Court
Daniel T. Witte Jr., 61, Napoleon, was arraigned and found guilty on two charges: abandoned motor vehicle, $50 fine and $96 court fees, 10 day suspended sentence upon no violations of nuisance in two years; and nuisance prohibition, $50 fine and 10 day suspended sentence upon no nuisance violations in two years.
Andy L. Bostic, 48, 24015 County Road A, arraigned and found guilty of drive under 12P. $250 fine and $97.50 court costs, sentenced to 180 days jail (170 suspended if no violations of driving under suspension for two years, report to CCNO on Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. for 10 days incarceration. A second charge of driving on a closed road was dismissed as part of plea negotiations.
Logan Moore, 19, Archbold, arraigned on a charge of speeding 100/55 and found guilty. $150 fine and $97.50 court costs. As well, Moore was court ordered to enroll in counseling.
Sean C. Saneholtz, 37, Napoleon, arraigned on a charge of physical control, a first-degree misdemeanor, found guilty. $500 fine and $108.50 court costs. Sentenced to 30 days jail, with 27 days suspended if he has no violations of OVI or physical control in two years. A second charge of driving without headlights was dismissed.
Colton C. Carpenter, 22, Toledo, arraigned on two charges that were dismissed: FR suspension and fictitious registration. A third charge of speeding 70/55, found guilty and ordered to pay $50 fine with $108.50 court costs.
Kraig L. Brinkman, 39, Malinta, two charges of falsification were dismissed without prejudice and court costs abated.
Ciriaco R. Ramos, 62, Napoleon, a charge of sexual imposition and a charge of voyeurism were dismissed without prejudice and court costs abated.
Rudi Ochoa, 62, Napoleon, arraigned on an income tax violation and found guilty; ordered to pay $150 fine and $125 court costs; given a 30 day suspended jail sentence upon no tax violations in two years, must file and pay taxes by Dec. 31.
Amber L. Wilhelm, 33, Liberty Center, was seen on a charge of theft and waived preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to grand jury. Wilhelm was released on OR bond with conditions to check in with Henry County Common Pleas probation once a week by phone, shall not enter any Walmart.
Shane Gomez, 49, Archbold, arraigned on a charge of refusal of OVI breathe test, found guilty. Fined $500 and $115 court costs. Sentenced to 90 days jail (80 days suspended if no OVI in two years, shall complete assessment at Recovery Services within 28 days and comply, reimburse Napoleon PD $37 for alcohol test, shall report to CCNO on Aug. 13 at 9 a.m. for imposition of sentence). Two other charges: hit and run, and failure to control dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.