Sentenced: Robert Ramsey, 29, Wayne, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Brandy Fields, 33, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Marcia Garcia, 59, 321 Clinton St., disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 30 days jail/28 days suspended; , both dismissed; Jaylen Rollins, 19, 1811 Wildwood Drive, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Gregory Snyder, 37, Napoleon, resisting arrest, $150 fine, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, complete substance abuse treatment; Mario Alejandro, 43, Napoleon, no operator’s license, $250 fine; Helen Borchardt, 21, Napoleon, expired operator license, $25; Oliver Griffitt, 31, driving under suspension, $25 fine; Chase Lowe, 20, Holland, disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; James Walton Jr., 64, Napoleon, telecommunications harassment, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Mary Alvarez, 58, Napoleon, menacing, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended.


  

