Tara Kidder, 41, Napoleon, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and a case of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, were bound over to Henry County common pleas for further proceedings.
Isaiah Hazlett, 24, Fostoria, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of theft and tampering with evidence, each a third-degree felony, and his case was bound over to common pleas court.
Jason Rohdy, 37, no known address, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and his case was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced: Codie Ledford, 29, 1112 Perry St., Defiance, domestic violence, $250 fine, 30 days jail, 19 days suspended, 11 days credit; driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail, 19 days suspended, 11 days credit; second driving under suspension and failure to control, dismissed.
Emmanuel Toussaint, 40, Port St. Lucie, Fla., criminal mischief, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Nathaniel James, 43, Napoleon, theft, $250 fine, 60 days jail, 58 days suspended, must complete online theft intervention program.
Daniel Morales-Garcia, 25, Custar, OVI (second offense, $475 fine, 90 days jail, 80 days suspended; leaving the scene, $250 fine, 90 days jail, 80 days suspended, sentence concurrent; unsafe vehicle, two counts of failure to control, two counts of no operator’s license, dismissed.
Zachary Crandall, 22, Battle Creek, Mich., railroad violation, $100 fine, 10 days jail suspended.
Josenery Hernandez, 39, Napoleon, OVI, $150 fine, 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, three days driver intervention program; prohibited turn, dismissed.
Michael White, 46, Spring Grove, Ill., negligent assault, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; parking on a public highway, dismissed.
Deon Parker, 29, Toledo, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine.
Mark Tussing, 64, Deshler, OVI, $125 fine, 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, three days DIP; OVI breath, failure to control, dismissed.
Robert Plotts, 37, Holgate, domestic violence, $250 fine, 90 days jail, 87 days suspended.
Illias Kalessis, 22, 1855 E. Second St., Defiance, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail, 27 days suspended; no safety belt violation, $30 fine.
Dismissed: Charles Griffith, 52, Napoleon, offenses involving a minor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.