NAPOLEON — Among the topics of Napoleon City Council's meeting Tuesday night was a proposal to create a new full-time position for municipal court — by combining two part-time jobs.
Meanwhile, council received an update on dealings with the Cultural Center of Henry County, which has been trying to save the town's old school building on Main Street (see related story).
City Manager Joel Mazur noted that new Napoleon Municipal Judge Liza Gerken-Schuller proposed combining two part-time positions — one for a bailiff, the other for a probation officer — into one full-time slot. These positions will augment the court's existing full-time bailiff and probation officer positions, according to Mazur.
Law Director Billy Harmon explained that the two part-time jobs are difficult to fill and it's a challenge keeping them that way, so "combining the two is a good idea."
At present, both part-time positions are vacant, according to city officials.
Council approved a motion supporting the move.
In an additional personnel matter, Mazur told council that the city has chosen a candidate for the vacant human resources director position. However, officials aren't ready to release a name yet to allow that person to contact his or her employer.
Mazur said six candidates had applied for the position that opened when Lanie Lambert was chosen as Defiance's new human resources director. But the one selected "was far above everyone else."
A verbal offer has been made to that person.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• passed the first reading of an emergency ordinance amending the city's engineering department rules. The legislation will return for a second reading at council's July 18 meeting.
• approved an emergency ordinance allowing supplemental appropriations for the 2022 budget. The legislation's emergency clause means it becomes law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
• passed an emergency ordinance allowing the finance director to undertake appropriation transfers in the city budget.
• approved an emergency resolution allowing a TREX liquor license for Saneholtz-McKarns, Inc., for the Main Stop gas station/convenience store under construction on Scott Street.
• passed an annual resolution adopting the city's tax budget for the next year (2023). The legislation contains an emergency clause.
• approved the second reading of an ordinance creating a temporary assistant operations superintendent position. The legislation will return for a third and final reading on July 18.
• approved the second reading of an ordinance amending the city's personnel code concerning residency requirements for part-time firefighters. The ordinance will receive a third and final reading on July 18.
• passed motions accepting these donations: a Napoleon Area Schools bus for the city's safety services, $1,000 from Eagles #4428 to the police department for outreach programs and $200 to the city parks and recreation department for Napoleon Aquatic Center family memberships.
• approved a motion instructing the law director to draft legislation concerning application for Ohio Public Works Commission funds for a sewer project next year on Third Street on the city's southeast side.
• passed a motion recommending an increase in part-time firefighters' pay. A part-time firefighter may work up 24 hours a week, according to Fire Chief Clayton O'Brien.
• heard several compliments about Sunday's fireworks show as well as the efforts of city employees during the holiday weekend.
• listened as Mayor Jason Maassel suggested that an intersection on Sedward Avenue be made a three-way stop instead of four-way.
