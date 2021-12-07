NAPOLEON — City council here continues moving forward on a change in how it collects municipal income taxes.
The first reading of a related resolution was approved by council Monday night while an ordinance approving the 2022 city budget received a second reading, one of 12 other legislative items on the agenda. Council also addressed a possible new agreement with the Cultural Center of Henry County (see related story Page A1).
The aforementioned resolution would allow the city to turn its income tax collection over to a third party, the Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA). This entity would collect the city’s 1.5% income tax for a fee.
Finance Director Kevin Garringer supported the change, noting RITA’s ability to locate persons who haven’t paid their taxes. He said only 17 local governments that have transferred their services to RITA during the past 30 years have backed out of the arrangement, and three came back.
“I think the record speaks for itself, only 17 have backed out,” Garringer said of RITA. “Everything I heard, it’s a very strong organization.”
The change, if approved by council, would go into effect after July 1, 2022. Therefore, if the April 18 tax filing deadline stands, the city would handle next year’s collections.
Although the city may shed the collection responsibility, Garringer said Napoleon taxpayers could still visit municipal offices and ask questions or call. And they will be able to file their returns online.
At present, the city has only one person in its tax collection office, he indicated, but this person’s job would not be eliminated. Rather, the position may have some different responsibilities.
Some years ago, Garringer indicated, the city’s tax collection department had four persons.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the third and final reading of a resolution extending provisions contained in ordinance number 021-18 concerning the temporary elimination of certain residential building permit fees.
• passed the second reading of a resolution amending the city’s yearly reoccurring cost legislation. A third and final reading will be held on Dec. 20.
• approved the second reading of an ordinance establishing a water rate review commission. A third and final reading is set for Dec. 20.
• passed the second reading of a resolution allowing the expenditure of more than $25,000 as it relates to reoccurring costs with operations and expenses. A third and final reading will be held on Dec. 20.
• approved the second reading of a resolution authorizing the expenditure of funds and allowing a department director to take bids on certain projects in 2022. A third and final reading is set for Dec. 20.
• passed the second reading of an ordinance establishing a new position classification pay plan for city employees in 2022. A third and final reading will be held on Dec. 20.
• approved the second reading of an ordinance approving the city’s 2022 budget. A third and final reading is set for Dec. 20.
• passed the second reading of a resolution authorizing fund balance transfers as needed in 2022. A third and final reading will be held on Dec. 20.
• approved the second reading of an ordinance amending the allocation of funds in Secs. 193.11 and 194.013 of the city code. A third and final reading is set for Dec. 20.
• passed the second reading of a resolution allowing a contribution of $39,000 to the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation in 2022 to promote economic development. A third and final reading will be held on Dec. 20.
• approved the second reading of an ordinance apportioning expenses incurred for the mayor, council and various departments in 2022. A third and final reading is set for Dec. 20.
• approved a motion allowing bids on the VanHyning sewer pump station replacement project. The city previously put the project out for bid, but received no interest from contractors with a lower engineer’s estimate. Therefore, the engineer’s estimate was increased to $2.5 million. A low-interest loan will help cover the cost of the project which isn’t expected to be completed until 2024.
• passed a motion directing the law director to draft legislation concerning “composition and control of city fire/rescue department.” This concerns the city’s reciprocity tax change last year. Revenue generated from the change will be used to create 2.5 new positions in the safety service forces.
• met in executive session to discuss pending litigation.
• received a letter from outgoing Napoleon Municipal Judge Amy Rosebrook, noting her appreciation for working with the city in recent years. She has been appointed to replace Henry County Common Pleas Judge John Collier who retired earlier this year. Rosebrook was sworn in Friday.
• approved Mayor Jason Maassel’s suggested appointments: Larry Vocke to the zoning board of appeals, Laura Etzler and Kyle Moore to the shade tree commission, Bill Finnegan to the civil service commission, and Matt Hardy and Peg Funchion to the parks and recreation board.
• was updated by City Manager Joel Mazur on the attempt by Honey Blossom Orchard to develop its property in north Napoleon. The company is working through the permitting process to develop an agri-tourism business within existing fire code requirements.
