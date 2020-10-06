NAPOLEON — Residents here who work outside of town may be paying more in municipal income tax in the future.
That’s because city council unanimously approved a motion Monday night agreeing to consider legislation moving forward on reciprocity for Napoleon’s existing income tax.
The reciprocity change would require citizens who live in Napoleon but work outside the city limits to pay a share of the town’s income tax.
This could generate more tax dollars for the city and be used to help fund specific services such as police and fire or capital improvements.
As it stands, affected taxpayers pay nothing to Napoleon’s municipal government if the other community where they work has an income tax higher than Napoleon’s. This is known as a reciprocity credit.
As proposed earlier, the change would have reduced the credit from 100% to 50%. But City Manager Joel Mazur said a revised figure of 30% is being proposed following discussions by council’s finance and budget committee on Sept. 28.
City officials had conducted a survey earlier this year asking what Napoleon residents thought about the idea.
“Are you in favor of reducing the reciprocity tax credit to help the police and fire department personnel, balance the general fund budget and fund road projects?” the survey asked. Sixty one had said yes, while 90 said no, and 11 were undecided.
The city’s police and fire chiefs support the change as combined their budgets were reduced by $84,000 last year.
“It was very, very hard to do that,” City Manager Joel Mazur told council Monday. “You want to be able to give them everything that they need to do their job, but we realize we have to work within our means.”
Mazur informed council that the change could generate another $236,000 annually for the city, although he indicated uncertainty about the actual amount, saying it’s a “moving target.”
Persons affected by such a change would pay less than $5 per year for each $1,000 of income. More than 2,000 Napoleon residents could be affected.
City officials indicated that the extra money might provide 84 additional hours per week for additional help in the fire department, which would provide three more part-timers. Additional funds also could benefit the police department.
Officials had been planning to hold a public forum on the idea before the coronavirus situation emerged, but meetings were put off due to social distancing requirements.
City residents will have the opportunity to voice their opinions to council members before a vote on the legislation is taken.
