NAPOLEON — An area here that officials have targeted for economic development received a boost from city council Monday evening.
During a special meeting, council approved a motion allowing the improvement of American Road and Oakwood Avenue (north of U.S. 24) to be put out for bid. The measure had been tabled at council’s last meeting on March 15.
The project will include rebuilding American Road on Napoleon’s north side from just west of the new Love’s gas station and travel store to Oakwood Avenue. Oakwood also will be rebuilt from American Road to the U.S. 24/U.S. 6 interchange.
The project will include the installation of new curb and concrete drive approaches as well as drainage work and adjustments to impacted water and sewer infrastructure.
The engineer’s estimate for the project — to be completed by Nov. 15 — is $1,850,000. (The city’s cost for design work is $112,000.)
Part of American Road’s improvement — from Industrial Drive to just past the Love’s location — already has been completed and was covered by Love’s and a community development block grant. That area is part of the tax increment financing (TIF) district set up by the city to help fund the infrastructure there.
Under the TIF terms, property taxes on Love’s investment will be deferred for a specified period to the retirement of debt on the city’s infrastructure investment. This accounts for 40% of Napoleon’s annual payment (approximately $112,000) on the expected infrastructure debt, according to city officials.
The city has secured $450,000 in grants to cover the infrastructure cost with $1.55 million to be financed with a 20-year loan at 3% interest. While the city hopes that TIF money eventually will cover the annual debt service, officials could use city capital funds or funds borrowed “internally until TIF revenues are generated enough to pay that back,” noted City Manager Joel Mazur.
Napoleon will have 30 months before it needs to make a payment on the loan. By this time, TIF payments from deferred property taxes already will have accumulated.
“This allows us to have even better growth in that area going forward,” Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel told The Crescent-News during an interview Monday.
