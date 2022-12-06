NAPOLEON — Napoleon City Council continued to move forward on proposals for new positions next year and also received word about three officeholders’ future election plans.
Council also gave another reading to its 2023 budget ordinance, one of the 17 legislative items that received consideration Monday (see related story this page).
After those were handled, Mayor Jason Maassel and Councilman Dan Baer said they would not seek re-election in 2023, but Councilman Ross Durham said he would. All three of their four-year terms expire at the end of 2023.
The filing deadline for their positions to make the ballot in 2023 will be coming up next year.
Baer, who is in his second term, said he believes “it’s time for someone else to step up” while Durham said it would be a “pleasure” to continue serving on council.
Maassel said “I fully intend to fulfill my obligation” as mayor, but added that “I am not seeking re-election at this time.”
Earlier, council approved two ordinances following second readings that would create a geographic information system (GIS) and the assistant police chief position next year, and agreed to consider future legislation approving a third position.
According to Napoleon’s acting city manager, Chad Lulfs, the GIS position would cost the city about $75,000-$80,000 in salary and benefits. He said since word about the job has gotten out some interest has been received, “so we’re getting positive feedback.”
The assistant police chief’s position would be filled in 2023 as the city is restructuring the department’s management. The job has gone unfilled in recent years, but bringing it back doesn’t mean a net increase in employees, according to Lulfs.
Previously, he had said that the move “would allow for the assistant chief to be a paid position rather than assigning duties to lieutenants.” And on Tuesday, he said the measure represents “changes to the hierarchy and structure in the police department.”
The ordinances will return for third and final readings at council’s Dec. 19 meeting.
Meanwhile, a third legislative item allowing creation of a third position — administrative assistant of public safety — was brought forward Tuesday by council.
Lulfs told council that the city had a part-time assistant position in the fire department, but after the post became vacant it was not filled. The pending proposal would establish a full-time salaried position.
According to City Finance Director Kevin Garringer, the request would have to be addde to the 2023 general fund as it is not in the proposed budget. And Durham said he would like to see what the salaried position will cost in total.
Council approved a motion instructing the law director to draw up legislation for future consideration, but not unanimously. Council Member Lori Siclair voted against the motion, saying she respects the request, but could not support it.
