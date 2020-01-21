NAPOLEON — Various city departments’ 2019 accomplishments were highlighted Monday night when Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel delivered his State of the City address.
At the fire department, the workload continues to increase, but employees “kept pace and improved services,” Maassel said.
An upgraded patient care reporting system was implemented last year, allowing hospitals to see patients’ vital information live from the scene.
“When lives hang in the balance, seconds matter, and with this system we are saving precious moments for our patients,” Maassel said.
Still, he added, the continually increasing rise in call-outs “deserves some serious discussion in 2020 from the fire department and also city council.”
The Napoleon Police Department was also busy in 2019: the department introduced both K9 and school resource officers. Community members raised $25,000 to purchase and train the new K9.
Maassel also noted that last year, he, along with Police Chief David Mack and Councilman Jeff Mires, traveled to Washington, D.C., to observe the national End of Watch ceremony in honor of Clark Teeple, a Napoleon police officer killed in 1931 in the line of duty.
“Even after all this time has passed, we still remember him, and appreciate his service to Napoleon,” Maassel said.
Maassel also said that since Mack assumed the role of police chief, a concerted effort has been made to strengthen community relations.
“I think they’re doing a good job presenting our police as friends of the community,” Maassel said.
Maassel also acknowledged successful efforts made last year to pass a levy to fund a new municipal pool at the site of the current one. Demolition equipment is on its way to the city to begin work at the site now, he added.
“Next year we should have an amazing new recreational facility,” Maassel said. “We are all looking forward to that project and excited to see it coming together.”
In the parks and recreation department, new RecDesk software was debuted late last year, which Maassel said should help the city’s online presence.
There, users can create their own accounts to register and pay for programs online, check shelter house facility availability (and eventually book online), complete forms electronically, view paid and outstanding invoices and more.
“On a personal note, I received many compliments this year on how the city looked over the Christmas season,” Maassel said. “The entire parks and rec department should be thanked for their work.”
Maassel also noted that last year, city officials cut the ribbon at Napoleon’s new water treatment plant, and the large water tower was painted.
“The repainted water tower, the heart of the water system, looks great,” he said.
Also in 2019, the IT department implemented a new phone system, while the electric department painted 52 light poles downtown, and finished the bulk of the city’s LED street light conversions.
The finance department welcomed new director Kelly O’Boyle last year. Maassel also reported that income was up more than 5% over the year prior.
The utility department sent out 71,830 bills last year, and 10,575 first delinquent notices.
Turnover as reported by human resources director Lanie Lambert was at 10%, which Maassel said is below the city’s five-year average. That department also saw the successful completion of all three of the city’s union contracts, and reported 98% employee participation in Napoleon’s recently implemented wellness program.
Moving ahead, the mayor said he’d like to pursue bringing a “known commercial establishment” of some sort to Napoleon.
“Are we looking into that?” Maassel said. “Will it help growth? I’m not sure what the funding source for this is but, is it possible?”
