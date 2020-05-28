McCLURE — A Henry County man sustained serious injuries Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash near here.
Thomas Pierson, 68, Napoleon, was taken from the scene by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, where a condition update was unavailable.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:25 p.m., a motorcycle ridden by Pierson was westbound on Ohio 110 just west of County Road 5A and failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle left the roadway and struck a guardrail.
McClure EMS was called to the scene for assistance.
Damage was heavy to the motorcycle.
