McCLURE — A Henry County man sustained serious injuries Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash near here.

Thomas Pierson, 68, Napoleon, was taken from the scene by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, where a condition update was unavailable.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:25 p.m., a motorcycle ridden by Pierson was westbound on Ohio 110 just west of County Road 5A and failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

McClure EMS was called to the scene for assistance.

Damage was heavy to the motorcycle.

