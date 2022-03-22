RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — A Napoleon man was sent to an area hospital for suspected serious injuries in single-vehicle crash near here on Friday evening.

Klaus Szabo, 71, Napoleon, was taken by Ridgeville Township EMS to Henry County Hospital after a single vehicle accident on Friday about 8:22 p.m.

Szabo was traveling eastbound on U.S. 6, west of County Road 18 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch. The vehicle continued to strike a utility pole.

He was cited for failure to control and driving under the influence.

