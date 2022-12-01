NAPOLEON — A Napoleon man has entered a plea here Henry County Common Pleas Court in a restraint and assault case involving a co-defendant and a victim.
Miguel Garcia, 56, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his $45,000 bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 18.
As part of the plea negotiations between Garcia’s attorney, Steve Spitler of Bowling Green, and Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office, charges of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and burglary, a second-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.
The charges allege that on Sept. 25 he and a co-defendant — Eric Rodriguez, 33, Napoleon — forced their way into another man’s home in Napoleon, assaulted the victim and forced him to take them to get gasoline.
Charges of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and burglary, a second-degree felony, remain pending in common pleas court against Rodriguez.
His case is tentatively scheduled for a jury trial on Dec. 12 in common pleas court.
Both defendants remained incarcerated Wednesday afternoon in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio where they have been held since their arrest by Napoleon police on Sept. 25.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.