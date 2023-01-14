NAPOLEON — The addition of vocational agriculture programs is in the works for Napoleon Area City Schools, and would tie into a proposed building project.
Board of education members discussed the matter during their meeting Wednesday when they approved a resolution to place a two-part new levy on the ballot on May 2 for this project.
Mike Wesche, school board vice president asked Ryan Wilde, the principal of the junior high/high school, to comment on two curriculum updates that had been made and their relation to the new building proposed.
Two new classes envisioned would teach diagnosing and testing problems with agriculture hydraulics and pneumatics, and energy systems management.
“I noticed that we added a couple of new courses regarding vocational ag,” said Wesche. “... I am wondering why we are adding those. Do we have any complementary courses, or related courses to that? What might be the effect of the new Wildcat Activity Center in relation to those courses and that program?”
Wilde responded about his process as principal in helping to implement the new courses.
“A couple years ago we started exploring the idea of how to involve vocational agriculture in our enrichment programs at the junior high level,” Wilde said. “We had conversations with New Vision Farms (a family of farms, farming for the future in Henry County, according to their website) and we had a graduate of Napoleon at a supplemental level on the coaching staff. Nick Rettig came in and was able to partner with one of our academic teachers for eighth-grade level to start an enrichment class focusing on vo-ag, in terms of farming concepts — small machines, how food transfers from the field to your plate. That stimulated interest into a larger conversation about how to explore vo-ag instruction and incorporate it within our own programming holistically — whether grades nine through 12 or eventually expanded to seven through 12.” Wilde then added the idea of adding more space through the newly proposed updates to the school.
“With the concept of the addition of the Wildcat Activity Center, we know that we could have an area that accommodates a robust Vo-Ag program. The question becomes, ‘How do you develop something from its infancy and create a pathway to possibly having a larger interest and a dedicated educator, or maybe multiple educators, all day long?’ We had discussions with our science department. ... We actually have some teachers who can teach these vo-ag classes. I began having discussions within the high school science department ... and interesting enough we did have career tech vo-ag in hydraulics and pneumatics, and there was another area that dealt with energy systems management.”
Developing a program involves not just ideas, but also teachers with a willingness to be involved with the project. Wilde named two high school teachers in particular, Chris Dilbone, physics and physical science, and Paul Hudson who teaches biology and earth sciences. Hudson also heads up the environment club, Envirothon.
“Speaking with the teachers themselves we were able to figure out who would that best fit with their knowledge base, their interests and their willingness to develop those classes,” said Wilde. “I think we are very fortunate. When you talk about hydraulics and pneumatics class, you’re talking about circuits, fluids, small engines, how components work. Interestingly enough, Mr. Dilbone in his spare time restores cars, builds guitars from scratch and he also has chickens. ... He is a renaissance man.
“He has taken on the hope to build this course and to stimulate interest in this course,” continued Wilde. “With our energy systems and energy system management course, it really fits nicely into what Mr. Hudson does, especially since he is the Envirothon advisor. ... So we have two instructors who are excited about the courses and look forward to building them. The hope would be that we generate interest within these career tech courses.”
According to Wilde, the program idea came out of a concern for students who had open-enrolled out of the school district. He looked more closely at the courses these students were taking and saw that some of them were enrolled in vocational agriculture. “The last count that I had, we had 124 open-enrolled out of Napoleon Area City School District, grades seven through 12,” he added. “I asked information about what course every student was taking and how many populated vo-ag. Out of the 124 students, 30 of them were participating in a vo-ag course. I then looked at the top courses that students take. Typically they have an opportunity in the eighth grade — that’s what I am seeing in surrounding districts. That flows from eighth grade to 12th grade.
“When I look at what our students are enrolled in, what type of classes students are involved in who open enroll out (of the district), a lot of it is food, not heavy machinery, but how does food go from the field to the plate?” asked Wilde. “So, how could we add additional courses when the Wildcat Activity Center is built that would allow an expansion of the portfolio we offer. “Some of our students to go Four County Career Center with the idea of (studying) diesel mechanics,” Wilde continued. “There are definitely mechanical principles course we could teach here that would not interfere with that pathway for students. We are trying to find an area where students could obtain an interest with the current staff that we have, eventually build the future with additional courses and expand our curriculum and portfolio in vocational agriculture but still allow a pathway for students who are interested in Four County. I have had conversations with my peer at Four County Career Center, (Rick) Bachman (director of career tech), to determine how we can fit right into that spot that is best for Napoleon students.” Wesche clarified, “So the plan with the Wildcat Activity Center is to include the vocational ag classrooms space? As I hear what you plan to offer we definitely have a need for that in the center.”
Wilde said that planning for the future of the district should include the vo-ag spaces. “It would be very wise for us to plan a space where we could grow a vocational agriculture program,” he said. “What we could do in a new facility would build upon what we can do here, and expand that in a very substantive way for us to move forward. The courses we offer now align with the space for next year. But a new space would allow us to expand and grow upon the opportunities.”
