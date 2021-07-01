NAPOLEON — This city’s finance director has stepped down to take a similar job in another northwest Ohio town.
Kelly O’Boyle recently announced that she is resigning effective July 16, and will become the finance director for the City of Rossford in Wood County near Toledo. O’Boyle became Napoleon’s top financial officer a little less than two years ago.
“I have enjoyed working for the City of Napoleon, but a great opportunity presented itself, and I am very excited and look forward to joining the City of Rossford team as their finance director!,” O’Boyle stated in an email about her job change.
“I enjoyed working with Kelly,” said Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel. “I’m sad to see her go and wish her all the best.”
While O’Boyle prepares for her new position, Napoleon city officials will commence the process of finding her replacement.
To that end, a committee composed of Maassel, Council President Joe Bialorucki and Council Member Lori Siclair will meet with the city’s human resources director, Lanie Lambert, at 1 p.m. Friday, in executive session to discuss the next step.
“We’ll look at the last time we were hiring for this position and review the other requirements and things like that with Lanie before we put (an ad) in the paper and advertise for it,” said Bialorucki.
The personnel committee will meet with Lambert and review applications, he explained, then “narrow it down to the top candidates” and conduct interviews before making a recommendation to full council.
Officials aren’t sure how soon a new finance director can be hired, but Maassel is hopeful by Columbus Day (Oct. 11) someone will be on board.
As for an interim replacement, Bialorucki indicated that council may discuss this in executive session during its next meeting (July 6).
Under the City of Napoleon’s charter, the town’s top three positions — city manager, finance director and law director — are appointed by council based on the personnel committee’s recommendation.
