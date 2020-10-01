NAPOLEON — The city government here has officially lifted its “state of emergency” decree, which had been declared by the town’s top official earlier this year when the coronavirus situation began unfolding.
The status was declared by City Manager Joel Mazur on March 20 following “state of emergency” declarations by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on March 9 and President Donald Trump on March 13.
Mazur told The Crescent-News Wednesday that the designation — which may have gone largely unnoticed by city residents due to the state’s orders — was established “to implement emergency policies for the (municipal) workforce” and allowed officials to “react more nimbly if we needed to. ... It also put us in a better position to apply for grant funds if any were to become available.”
However, on Wednesday, Mazur issued a declaration lifting the “state of emergency.”
Among other things, the order noted that “the threat of the COVID-19 virus no longer impairs the functioning of city government and its ability to protect the lives and property of the citizens” of Napoleon, and added that “after review and discussion” with council, “it is believed that a state of emergency is no longer necessary to protect the lives and well-being of the citizens of the city as well as those who work, attend school and visit the city.”
The governor’s state of emergency declaration continues.
Meanwhile, the city continues to carry out plans and changes as a result of the virus.
This is possible through the $300,000 the city received — like other local governments in various amounts — from the federal CARES Relief Act. Some $191,000 remains, Mazur said Wednesday.
The city would like to use the money to install such things as touchless faucets and towel dispensers in parks and recreation facilities and municipal buildings, he said.
Additionally, the city has restored normal work shifts for some employees who had been subject to staggered shifts.
A more temporary change — at least for the moment — is the employment of four “intermittent” fire and rescue personnel with CARES funds. These formerly part-time employees are working full-time for now, according to Mazur, but will be restored to the original status when CARES funding runs out.
Initially, they were used for the city’s fire and rescue service to maintain a temporary secondary station at St. Paul Lutheran Church’s youth center to guard against a coronavirus outbreak. While that station is no longer being used, the fire department is keeping two crews separate for the same reason at its facility on Riverview Avenue.
Mazur said the city’s part-time service often has been used as a “training ground” for those who become full-time later. The “intermittent” employees, he indicated, could become full time only if the city locates a new source of continuing revenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.