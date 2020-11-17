NAPOLEON — A municipal income tax change is now about to become law here.
City council approved the adjustment of the reciprocity tax during its meeting Monday evening, but some question remains about whether the additional money this change will generate will be allocated specifically for police and fire services.
Council also handled 12 other legislative items, including the first reading of a resolution concerning the city's proposed 2021 budget (see related story page A3).
The third and final reading of an emergency ordinance concerning the income tax proposal was approved by all seven council members.
As the city's 1.5% income tax stands before the change is made in 2021, affected taxpayers pay nothing to Napoleon's municipal government if the other community where they work has an income tax that is higher. This is known as a reciprocity credit.
With the change, affected residents will receive a 70% credit — instead of the current 100% — meaning they will begin paying a portion of the city's income tax beginning next year.
City Manager Joel Mazur previously told council that this amount could generate approximately $236,000 more annually for the city. About 2,100 city residents are expected to be impacted.
According to Mazur, the proposal is aimed at offsetting recent reductions in local government funds provided by the state, as well as federal tax code changes.
As such, the city has proposed using some of the additional money to add a dispatcher for the police department and personnel at the fire department.
However, Council President Joe Bialorucki observed that the language does not commit the extra money to these departments specifically, so it could be used throughout the city. City Law Director Bill Harmon said an amendment to this affect could be added in the future.
Councilman Ross Durham also passed along a question about city staffing, asking whether it has been reduced in light of a reported 8-10% reduction in population in recent years.
Mazur acknowledged this as a "really good point," but did not provide staff figures. However, he said he disputes the Census Bureau counts, and said the city's "daytime" population — a reference to those who work in Napoleon as well — is up.
Too, Mazur noted that rescue runs have been going up lately as well as the city's median age (by five years). This prompted him to add that "more importantly" the city has to be able to "provide the service that we want to provide to the people that live here."
