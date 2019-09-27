Napoleon homecoming

Napoleon High School will have its homecoming activities on Oct. 4-5. The football game will be against Maumee High School on Friday, with the dance on Saturday. The homecoming court includes, in front, queen Emily Bostelman and king Trey Cruz. And in back, from left: junior escort Zack Rosebrook, junior attendant Jessica Yunker, sophomore attendant Josilynn Schreiber, sophomore escort Ryan Otto, senior attendant Stevie Rieger, senior escort Ben Bostelman, senior attendant Lacie Buehrer, senior escort Carter Niekamp, freshman escort Michael Zapata and freshman attendant Tia Leahy.
