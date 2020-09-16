Napoleon homecoming court
Photo courtesy of Napoleon High School

The Napoleon High School football team will play its homecoming contest this Friday when it hosts Perrysburg in a battle of unbeaten Northern Lakes League teams. Serving on the homecoming court are, seated from left: sophomore attendant Averie Shroyer, junior attendant Claire Durham, senior attendant Anna Mack, queen Taylor Strock, senor attendant Cassidy Wachtman and freshman attendant Mara Cashman. Standing from left are: sophomore escort Caleb Stoner, junior escort Joe Stevens, senior escort Zack Rosebrook, king Jarrett Gerdeman, senior escort Isaac Fraker and freshman escort Jacob Shadle.

Load comments